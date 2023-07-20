This Is UncomfortableRace and EconomySkin in the GameI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Grain prices spike on Russian words and deeds
Jul 20, 2023

Grain prices spike on Russian words and deeds

OLEKSANDR GIMANOV / AFP
From the BBC World Service: Wheat prices have spiked after Russian attacks on grain stores in Ukraine, and a declaration that ships heading to Ukrainian ports will be considered military targets. Plus, current and former staff at McDonald's in the UK continue to come forward alleging bullying or harassment following a BBC investigation. On Wednesday McDonald's asked anyone who has experienced or witnessed inappropriate behavior to contact its new confidential and independent reporting line. And, as the women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand we hear from a top agent about the changing commercial landscape.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Morbey Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jordan Mangi Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

