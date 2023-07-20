Grain prices spike on Russian words and deeds

From the BBC World Service: Wheat prices have spiked after Russian attacks on grain stores in Ukraine, and a declaration that ships heading to Ukrainian ports will be considered military targets. Plus, current and former staff at McDonald's in the UK continue to come forward alleging bullying or harassment following a BBC investigation. On Wednesday McDonald's asked anyone who has experienced or witnessed inappropriate behavior to contact its new confidential and independent reporting line. And, as the women's World Cup kicks off in Australia and New Zealand we hear from a top agent about the changing commercial landscape.