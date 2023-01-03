How We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

General Electric divides itself. Again.
Jan 3, 2023

SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP/Getty Images
General Electric, one of the nation's most recognizable industrial firms, is spinning off its health care business into a separate company. We delve into the latest move by the ailing conglomerate, which has spun off multiple businesses since the Great Recession. Also, we sat down with both the CEO and the president of Charge Enterprises, a company that's one of the players in the growing electric vehicle charging industry.

Segments From this episode

How one company is energizing the growing EV charging industry

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Jan 3, 2023
Charge Enterprises execs say EV charging infrastructure will require a multidecade, trillion-dollar investment to fully replace gasoline and diesel.
Charge Enterprises CEO Andrew Fox and President Mark LaNeve say that the EV charging buildout will require a multidecade, trillion-dollar investment.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

