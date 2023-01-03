General Electric divides itself. Again.
General Electric, one of the nation's most recognizable industrial firms, is spinning off its health care business into a separate company. We delve into the latest move by the ailing conglomerate, which has spun off multiple businesses since the Great Recession. Also, we sat down with both the CEO and the president of Charge Enterprises, a company that's one of the players in the growing electric vehicle charging industry.
Segments From this episode
How one company is energizing the growing EV charging industry
Charge Enterprises execs say EV charging infrastructure will require a multidecade, trillion-dollar investment to fully replace gasoline and diesel.
