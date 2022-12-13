How We SurviveThis Is UncomfortableThe Transistor at 75I've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Fusion energy breakthroughs carry a heavy price tag
Dec 13, 2022

Fusion energy breakthroughs carry a heavy price tag

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
First, Jeffrey Cleveland of Payden & Rygel discusses some possible good news when it comes to inflation. A breakthrough in fusion energy is announced. We take a look at the birthplace of the transistor, Nokia Bell Labs, and where it stands today.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Victoria Craig Host, BBC
Stephen Ryan Senior Producer, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer

