Fresh U.S. sanctions on Sudan as fighting rages
Jun 2, 2023

Fresh U.S. sanctions on Sudan as fighting rages

AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Sudanese companies and individuals have been hit with new economic restrictions as an intense power struggle continues to cause devastation in the country. Dr. Mehrzad Boroujerdi, a U.S.-based policy analyst, believes it will take more than just sanctions to end the conflict. iPhone maker Foxconn has followed through on a plan to expand production into India by the end of the year. And find out why the pandemic has changed how we eat lunch at work.

