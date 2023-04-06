French workers continue their revolt over retirement age rise

From the BBC World Service: France is facing another day of strikes and protests after talks between trade unions and prime minister Elisabeth Borne failed to make progress. Unions say she refused to discuss rolling back on legislation raising the retirement age from 62 to 64. We hear from a train driver involved in the protests. Plus, thousands of people have taken to the streets in Argentina over spending cuts imposed as part of a $44 billion debt repayment deal with the International Monetary Fund. And, a copy of the first Shakespeare folio — a collection of some of his most famous plays — has gone on sale with a price tag of $7.5 million.