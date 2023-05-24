Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

France is cutting flights, but will the move cut carbon?
May 24, 2023

Joel Saget/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: A few years ago, France came up with an idea to cut carbon emissions — reduce some short domestic flights and that's now been signed into law. It affects flights where there's an option to take a train in less than two-and-a-half hours instead. But how comprehensive and impactful will it really be? And, another industry under scrutiny is steelmaking which is responsible for 8% of global carbon emissions. We hear from a project in northern Sweden where they're trying to do away with old carbon-intensive coal-fired blast furnaces.

