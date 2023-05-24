Our May fundraiser ends at midnight on Friday. We need your help to stay on track!
France is cutting flights, but will the move cut carbon?
From the BBC World Service: A few years ago, France came up with an idea to cut carbon emissions — reduce some short domestic flights and that's now been signed into law. It affects flights where there's an option to take a train in less than two-and-a-half hours instead. But how comprehensive and impactful will it really be? And, another industry under scrutiny is steelmaking which is responsible for 8% of global carbon emissions. We hear from a project in northern Sweden where they're trying to do away with old carbon-intensive coal-fired blast furnaces.
