From the BBC World Service: Young Liu, the chairman of Taiwan-based iPhone maker Foxconn, says the company is redrawing some of its supply chains as it navigates a new era of icy Washington-Beijing relations. Plus, Singapore will "progressively deploy" more patrol robots across the city-state after more than five years of small-scale trials. And, a multimillion dollar deal between audio streaming giant Spotify and the media group run by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle has been canceled.