For the first time since peak pandemic, supply chains have capacity to spare
May 17, 2023

For the first time since peak pandemic, supply chains have capacity to spare

Gregor Fischer/Getty Images
That's according to a new report this week from the consulting group GEP. And it's partly because companies have been able to get rid of their mountains of unsold stuff. Plus, more data on consumer behavior in this economy. Big-box retailers are seeing sales stagnate some, but there are some bright spots in housing construction data. And, the rise of Wrexham. The economics behind a small Welsh soccer team's ascension, thanks to some Hollywood investment.

Segments From this episode

Another day, another set of mixed messages from the economy

This time it's more retail data juxtaposed with some housing construction numbers. Susan Schmidt, head of public equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Board, is here with more.
