For cannabis industry, insurance is still a sticking point
Apr 20, 2023

For cannabis industry, insurance is still a sticking point

Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
4/20 is the day lots of Americans celebrate, or at least give a wink to, pot. While it’s a business worth tens of billions of dollars with its own holiday, cannabis remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S. That’s posing problems for entrepreneurs trying to get insurance in the 20 or so states where you can buy and sell it. Plus, the increasingly crowded electric vehicle industry and what that mean's for Tesla's profits. And, how COVID, politics and stigma are preventing the federal government from achieving its goals to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S., despite hundreds of millions of dollars of funding.

Segments From this episode

Tesla profits drop more than 20% after EV price cuts

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
U.S. officials want to end the HIV epidemic by 2030. Many stakeholders think they won’t.

by Sam Whitehead and Daniel Chang
Apr 20, 2023
The federal government’s ambitious plan to end the HIV epidemic, launched in 2019, has generated new ways to reach at-risk populations in targeted communities across the South. But health officials, advocates, and people living with HIV worry significant headwinds will keep the program from reaching its goals.
The White House displays a red ribbon for World AIDS Day on Dec. 01, 2021. In 2019, then-President Donald Trump launched a federal initiative to end HIV.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Skate Boyfriend Genes

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

