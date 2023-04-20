For cannabis industry, insurance is still a sticking point

4/20 is the day lots of Americans celebrate, or at least give a wink to, pot. While it’s a business worth tens of billions of dollars with its own holiday, cannabis remains illegal at the federal level in the U.S. That’s posing problems for entrepreneurs trying to get insurance in the 20 or so states where you can buy and sell it. Plus, the increasingly crowded electric vehicle industry and what that mean's for Tesla's profits. And, how COVID, politics and stigma are preventing the federal government from achieving its goals to end the HIV epidemic in the U.S., despite hundreds of millions of dollars of funding.