Florida fights its nurse shortage at the root — by funding schools
Apr 4, 2023

Florida fights its nurse shortage at the root — by funding schools


Florida, the nation's fastest-growing state, is in need of a lot more nurses to accommodate its growing population. One way it's looking to fight the shortage is by routing more government funding to nursing schools to attract more students. Today, we get data on the number of job openings — we speak with analyst Guy LeBas about what could be in the release. And, there's a new analysis out that shows the hottest jobs markets in the country are in states along the so-called "Sun Belt," which includes cities like Austin and Nashville.

Segments From this episode

A preview of today's job openings numbers

Guy LaBas, Chief Fixed Income Strategist at Janney Montgomery Scott, briefs us on what could be in store for today's data release.
Listen Now
Sun Belt states top list of hottest job markets

Marketplace's Samantha Fields explains why the job markets in cities like Austin and Nashville have continued to be so strong.
Listen Now
As Florida’s population surges, state invests in nursing schools to target shortage

by Verónica Zaragovia
Apr 4, 2023
Many colleges and universities are using state funding to recruit and retain students, as well as instructors, to boost nursing degree graduates and fill job openings in the state.


The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

