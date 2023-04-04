Florida fights its nurse shortage at the root — by funding schools

Florida, the nation's fastest-growing state, is in need of a lot more nurses to accommodate its growing population. One way it's looking to fight the shortage is by routing more government funding to nursing schools to attract more students. Today, we get data on the number of job openings — we speak with analyst Guy LeBas about what could be in the release. And, there's a new analysis out that shows the hottest jobs markets in the country are in states along the so-called "Sun Belt," which includes cities like Austin and Nashville.