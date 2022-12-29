How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Finland fills up on LNG
Dec 29, 2022

The Floating Storage and Regasification Unit (FSRU) ship Exemplar, chartered by Finland to replace Russian gas, is assisted by tug boats at it arrives at Inkoo port, west of Helsinki, on December 28.
From the BBC World Service: At almost 1,000 feet long, Finland hopes a giant LNG ship will be one of the final pieces in its bid to exclude all Russian energy from its power supply. We hear from one of the key players behind the plan. Also, as China relaxes foreign travel for its citizens, European Union health officials are meeting to decide on a coordinated response. Many countries have already introduced mandatory COVID testing for arrivals from China. Plus, what's the best way to regulate the crypto market?

