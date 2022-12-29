Just 3 days remain to make your tax-deductible donation to Marketplace in 2022. Give now and help us reach our $500,000 goal before we ring in the New Year.
Finland fills up on LNG
From the BBC World Service: At almost 1,000 feet long, Finland hopes a giant LNG ship will be one of the final pieces in its bid to exclude all Russian energy from its power supply. We hear from one of the key players behind the plan. Also, as China relaxes foreign travel for its citizens, European Union health officials are meeting to decide on a coordinated response. Many countries have already introduced mandatory COVID testing for arrivals from China. Plus, what's the best way to regulate the crypto market?
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC