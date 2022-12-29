Finland fills up on LNG

From the BBC World Service: At almost 1,000 feet long, Finland hopes a giant LNG ship will be one of the final pieces in its bid to exclude all Russian energy from its power supply. We hear from one of the key players behind the plan. Also, as China relaxes foreign travel for its citizens, European Union health officials are meeting to decide on a coordinated response. Many countries have already introduced mandatory COVID testing for arrivals from China. Plus, what's the best way to regulate the crypto market?