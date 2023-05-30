Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Finding Your Place: How unaffordable housing drives homelessness
May 30, 2023

Finding Your Place: How unaffordable housing drives homelessness

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
If there's been a defining trend in American cities thus far in the 21st century, it's been the rise of housing prices to astronomical levels. That's also meant a huge increase in the number of people who aren't able to afford a place to live, according to Gregg Colburn, a professor at the University of Washington who co-authored the book "Homelessness Is a Housing Problem: How Structural Factors Explain U.S. Patterns. We spoke with him as part of our new "Finding Your Place" series exploring the reality of homelessness in America. And finally, the debt ceiling deal struck over the weekend faces a legislative test in Congress.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

