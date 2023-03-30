Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
FDIC hints at who will end up paying for recent bank rescues
Mar 30, 2023

FDIC hints at who will end up paying for recent bank rescues

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Win McNamee/Getty Images
The chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said yesterday in remarks to the House Financial Services Committee that the agency's board would vote in June on a new bank assessment fee to make up for the money spent in the rescues of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. We look at the details. Plus, China has issued warnings to the U.S. over its brief hosting of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. And, we talk to Sophie Pedder, The Economist's Paris bureau chief, about what's been going on in France amid unrest over the government's pension reforms. 

Segments From this episode

FDIC chair says the agency will draw up a new bank fee to pay for it

Marketplace's Nova Safo reports on what he said at yesterday's House Financial Services Committee testimony.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

The economic — and political — consequences of reforming France's pensions

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Jarrett Dang
Mar 30, 2023
More than a million people have taken to the streets across France since President Emmanuel Macron forced through legislation raising the retirement age from 62 to 64.
Protesters take part in a students' demonstration against the French government's pension reforms.
Thomas Samson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Scram! Jeff Rosenstock

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:55 AM PDT
8:07
2:50 AM PDT
9:12
7:37 AM PDT
1:50
5:27 PM PDT
22:41
4:23 PM PDT
28:19
Mar 29, 2023
54:03
Mar 29, 2023
11:27
State funding for homeschooling is on the rise. Not everyone wants it.
State funding for homeschooling is on the rise. Not everyone wants it.
Homebuyers keep looking for a dip in mortgage rates
Homebuyers keep looking for a dip in mortgage rates
Rent inflation has been slowing down for months
Rent inflation has been slowing down for months
How low unemployment lifts workers at the bottom
How low unemployment lifts workers at the bottom