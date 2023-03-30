FDIC hints at who will end up paying for recent bank rescues

The chairman of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation said yesterday in remarks to the House Financial Services Committee that the agency's board would vote in June on a new bank assessment fee to make up for the money spent in the rescues of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank. We look at the details. Plus, China has issued warnings to the U.S. over its brief hosting of Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen. And, we talk to Sophie Pedder, The Economist's Paris bureau chief, about what's been going on in France amid unrest over the government's pension reforms.