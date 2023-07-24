AI on the JobI've Always Wondered ...Skin in the GameShelf Life

Fake money, real stakes
Jul 24, 2023

Fake money, real stakes

Dave Benett/Getty Images
In some video games, the built-in financial system closely mirrors real-world economics. Researchers are looking to games like Everquest II draw conclusions about spending habits and more. Plus, Boppenheimer surpasses box office expectations.

Segments From this episode

Skin in the Game

What video games can teach us about economic decision-making

by David Brancaccio
Jul 24, 2023
Researchers use some video games to learn about spending behavior and how players respond to economic crises.
A screenshot of EverQuest II. Dmitri Williams, a professor at the University of Southern California, said he uses that title and other video games to study real-world behavior.
Courtesy EverQuest II
