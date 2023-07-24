Fake money, real stakes
In some video games, the built-in financial system closely mirrors real-world economics. Researchers are looking to games like Everquest II draw conclusions about spending habits and more. Plus, Boppenheimer surpasses box office expectations.
What video games can teach us about economic decision-making
Researchers use some video games to learn about spending behavior and how players respond to economic crises.
