Europe’s car industry urges President Biden to keep its sales numbers safe
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: European car manufacturers are asking President Biden to make sure subsidies for U.S. made electric vehicles don't end up harming their sales. UK ambulance workers go on strike over pay, with people being warned their emergency calls may not be answered. Plus the Australian foreign minister, Penny Wong, is in China for talks after several years of diplomatic tension.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC