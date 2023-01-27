My EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

European firms demand a response to U.S. green subsidies
Jan 27, 2023

European firms demand a response to U.S. green subsidies

BBC
From the BBC World Service: In a special programme from Dresden in east Germany, we hear from one European green tech company - Solarwatt - who are calling for the EU to give the industry similar tax breaks and financial incentives to those introduced by President Biden in the U.S. We also talk to the semi-conductor manufacturer Global Foundries about how to keep the supply chain secure, amid concerns about China's data collection. 

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

