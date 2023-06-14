This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Marketplace is a public service newsroom powered by you. Give Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Europe makes its move on AI
Jun 14, 2023

Europe makes its move on AI

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: Today, lawmakers in the European Parliament are taking on the twin challenge of regulating artificial intelligence and promoting its responsible use across the bloc. The European Union's lead on technology and digital strategy, Margrethe Vestager, talks to the BBC's Zoe Kleinman. Additionally, we hear what Japan is doing to address its falling birth rate. And, finally, Pakistan's first female architect is awarded for her work empowering women.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer (gone fishing)
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:07 AM PDT
8:28
4:45 AM PDT
8:34
2:59 AM PDT
1:50
5:46 PM PDT
37:43
4:17 PM PDT
27:24
Jun 8, 2023
43:51
May 30, 2023
19:06
We're in the stubborn phase of inflation cooling
We're in the stubborn phase of inflation cooling
Philadelphia highway collapse will cost time and money
Philadelphia highway collapse will cost time and money
U.S. money supply is shrinking. Does that mean we’re all doomed?
U.S. money supply is shrinking. Does that mean we’re all doomed?
NYC sets minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers
NYC sets minimum wage for app-based delivery drivers