Europe makes its move on AI
From the BBC World Service: Today, lawmakers in the European Parliament are taking on the twin challenge of regulating artificial intelligence and promoting its responsible use across the bloc. The European Union's lead on technology and digital strategy, Margrethe Vestager, talks to the BBC's Zoe Kleinman. Additionally, we hear what Japan is doing to address its falling birth rate. And, finally, Pakistan's first female architect is awarded for her work empowering women.
