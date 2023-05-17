Europe is leading on AI laws. Will the U.S. follow?

From the BBC World Service: As the ChatGPT creator warns of the dangers of artificial intelligence, we hear from a European lawmaker involved in drawing up the world's first comprehensive AI legislation. He thinks the U.S. will follow suit. And, we look at how Welsh soccer club Wrexham has fared under the ownership of American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. They've helped turn the club's fortunes around and have become the poster boys for U.S. investment in European soccer.