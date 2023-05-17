Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Europe is leading on AI laws. Will the U.S. follow?
May 17, 2023

Europe is leading on AI laws. Will the U.S. follow?

Ben Stansall/AFP/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: As the ChatGPT creator warns of the dangers of artificial intelligence, we hear from a European lawmaker involved in drawing up the world's first comprehensive AI legislation. He thinks the U.S. will follow suit. And, we look at how Welsh soccer club Wrexham has fared under the ownership of American actors Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney. They've helped turn the club's fortunes around and have become the poster boys for U.S. investment in European soccer.

