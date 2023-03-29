EU agrees on shift to electric cars, but the internal combustion engine may survive

From the BBC World Service: The European Union has approved a landmark law that ends the sale of carbon-emitting cars by 2035. The new law was expected to make it impossible to sell internal combustion engine cars, but Germany won an exemption for those running on 'e-fuels'. We explore what they are, and why German industry pushed for their inclusion. Plus, officials in the Dutch capital Amsterdam have launched a digital campaign to reduce the influx of British tourists coming in search of drugs, sex and limitless alcohol. And, we examine how the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank affected startups in Africa.