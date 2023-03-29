Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseThe Uncertain HourI've Always Wondered ...

EU agrees on shift to electric cars, but the internal combustion engine may survive
Mar 29, 2023

EU agrees on shift to electric cars, but the internal combustion engine may survive

Sean Gallup/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The European Union has approved a landmark law that ends the sale of carbon-emitting cars by 2035. The new law was expected to make it impossible to sell internal combustion engine cars, but Germany won an exemption for those running on 'e-fuels'. We explore what they are, and why German industry pushed for their inclusion. Plus, officials in the Dutch capital Amsterdam have launched a digital campaign to reduce the influx of British tourists coming in search of drugs, sex and limitless alcohol. And, we examine how the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank affected startups in Africa.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

