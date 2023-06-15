Employee or independent contractor?

The standards for determining this have changed yet again. And the latest ruling by the National Labor Relations Board brings back a method that could classify more people as employees. That’s making companies like Uber and Lyft pay close attention. Also, after the Federal Reserve skipped an interest rate hike yesterday, we're already anticipating that they'll increase rates at the next policy meeting. It's part of the tightrope the Fed is trying to walk on inflation. And, what we pay for coffee beans reflects supply and demand on commodities markets ... but not much else. Some in the coffee supply chain think the market needs restructuring to better reflect everything that goes into coffee, from labor to land to changing climate.