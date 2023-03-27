Economists think that we’ll see a recession AND inflation this year

A new survey from the National Association of Business Economics indicates that economists believe the U.S. economy will have to endure high inflation along with a potential recession this year. Julia Coronado, president of the organization, talks through the data. Plus, Chinese factories are struggling to get back to their pre-lockdown production levels even after restrictions were lifted. And, we talk with WNYC senior reporter Nancy Solomon about how tax breaks intended on bringing jobs to the city of Camden, NJ mostly didn't boost local employment.