



Earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria
Feb 6, 2023

Earthquake rocks Turkey and Syria

Photo by LOUAI BESHARA/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: More than 1,000 people have been killed and over 5,000 wounded after one of the most powerful earthquakes to hit the region in decades. It has left aid organisations calling for financial aid and other forms assistance. Plus, it's another week of strikes in the UK and today marks the biggest in the history of the health service as thousands of nurses and ambulance workers walk out over pay. We look at why no pay deals have been agreed after months of unrest. And, how strong is your coffee? New research has found caffeine levels vary widely among the big brands.

