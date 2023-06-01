Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Dubai, Abu Dhabi broaden incomes with tax hike
Jun 1, 2023

Dubai, Abu Dhabi broaden incomes with tax hike

Giuseppe Cacace/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: The United Arab Emirates, for many years a zero-tax economy, has introduced new corporate tax rates for businesses. That comes as the country's government seeks to move away from reliance on oil revenues. Plus, the BBC's Nkechi Ogbonna reports from Nigeria, where a planned end to oil subsidies has led to a rush in people stocking up at fuel depots.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

