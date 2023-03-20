Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Deja vu? Another weekend of bank turmoil
Mar 20, 2023

Igor Golovniov/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
It's been a tough couple of weeks for the global banking sector — the embattled lender Credit Suisse was purchased by fellow Swiss rival UBS for a motley sum of around $3 billion. University of Michigan professor Erik Gordon explains what that means amid the wider unease about the financial sector. Meanwhile, the Fed was one a group of the world's central banks that came up with system to ensure banks have cash if they need it. And, a look into what's happened to Signature Bank since it was acquired by federal regulators little over a week ago. 

Segments From this episode

Long-embattled Credit Suisse bought by rival UBS

Erik Gordon, professor at the University of Michigan, explains what led to this turn of events for the struggling financial giant.
Failed Signature Bank rebrands post-acquisition

Marketplace's Nova Safo delves into what's happened to the bank since being shuttered by regulators this month.
Music from the episode

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

