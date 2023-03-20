Deja vu? Another weekend of bank turmoil

It's been a tough couple of weeks for the global banking sector — the embattled lender Credit Suisse was purchased by fellow Swiss rival UBS for a motley sum of around $3 billion. University of Michigan professor Erik Gordon explains what that means amid the wider unease about the financial sector. Meanwhile, the Fed was one a group of the world's central banks that came up with system to ensure banks have cash if they need it. And, a look into what's happened to Signature Bank since it was acquired by federal regulators little over a week ago.