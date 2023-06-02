Debt ceiling drama — done

President Biden overcame the final legislative hurdle to raising the nation's debt ceiling last night as the Senate voted 63-36 in favor of the compromise agreement struck with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last weekend. We look at what's in the final agreement as it goes to the White House for the final sign-off. And finally, Argentina's economy is in tatters as people deal with inflation over 100% — the BBC's Leanna Byrne explains how that's been affecting people on the ground.