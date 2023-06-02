Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Debt ceiling drama — done
Jun 2, 2023

Debt ceiling drama — done

Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
President Biden overcame the final legislative hurdle to raising the nation's debt ceiling last night as the Senate voted 63-36 in favor of the compromise agreement struck with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy last weekend. We look at what's in the final agreement as it goes to the White House for the final sign-off. And finally, Argentina's economy is in tatters as people deal with inflation over 100% — the BBC's Leanna Byrne explains how that's been affecting people on the ground. 

Segments From this episode

Senate passes debt deal, sending package to Biden's desk

by Nova Safo

Marketplace’s Nova Safo explains what’s in the final compromise agreement.

What the heck is going on in Argentina's economy?

by Leanna Byrne

The BBC’s Leanna Byrne breaks down the complex factors that are ravaging South America’s second-largest economy

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

