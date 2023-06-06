Crypto gets in trouble — again

It's seemingly déjà vu in the cryptocurrency world. Binance, the world's largest digital currency trading platform, has been sued by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged violations that include lying to regulators and mishandling funds. We look at what that means for a crypto industry that's been licking its wounds since the collapse of FTX last year. Plus, a chat with Steve Isakowitz, President and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, about the space industry's push to diversify its workforce by 2030.