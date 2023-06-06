Finding Your PlaceRaising the Debt CeilingThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Crypto gets in trouble — again
Jun 6, 2023

Mario Tama/Getty Images
It's seemingly déjà vu in the cryptocurrency world. Binance, the world's largest digital currency trading platform, has been sued by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged violations that include lying to regulators and mishandling funds. We look at what that means for a crypto industry that's been licking its wounds since the collapse of FTX last year. Plus, a chat with Steve Isakowitz, President and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, about the space industry's push to diversify its workforce by 2030. 

The space industry puts a booster on its diversity-hiring efforts

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Jun 6, 2023
The Space Workforce 2030 initiative includes some of the industry's biggest companies, Aerospace Corp. CEO Steve Isakowitz explains.
"We decided as an industry, let's increase the pool of talent," says Steve Isakowitz, CEO of the Aerospace Corp.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Sublime New Here

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

