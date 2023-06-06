Crypto gets in trouble — again
It's seemingly déjà vu in the cryptocurrency world. Binance, the world's largest digital currency trading platform, has been sued by U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission over alleged violations that include lying to regulators and mishandling funds. We look at what that means for a crypto industry that's been licking its wounds since the collapse of FTX last year. Plus, a chat with Steve Isakowitz, President and CEO of The Aerospace Corporation, about the space industry's push to diversify its workforce by 2030.
Segments From this episode
The space industry puts a booster on its diversity-hiring efforts
The Space Workforce 2030 initiative includes some of the industry's biggest companies, Aerospace Corp. CEO Steve Isakowitz explains.
