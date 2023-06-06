Could Hollywood actors join writers on strike?

As Hollywood studios deal with the strike amongst film and television writers, actors could soon join the picket lines if a new contract isn't drawn up by the end of the month. We look at the potential impact on an industry already dealing with huge labor upheaval. Plus, Saudi Arabia is cutting oil production to burnish energy prices, but other producers may be reluctant to follow. And finally, Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, says that it's not likely that interest rates will return to the ultra-low levels seen in years past.