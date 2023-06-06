Could Hollywood actors join writers on strike?
As Hollywood studios deal with the strike amongst film and television writers, actors could soon join the picket lines if a new contract isn't drawn up by the end of the month. We look at the potential impact on an industry already dealing with huge labor upheaval. Plus, Saudi Arabia is cutting oil production to burnish energy prices, but other producers may be reluctant to follow. And finally, Ray Dalio, founder of the world's largest hedge fund, says that it's not likely that interest rates will return to the ultra-low levels seen in years past.
Segments From this episode
Hollywood is reeling from the writers' strike, and actors could soon join them
Marketplace’s Samantha Fields looks into the possibility as studios and actors’ unions try to agree to a new contract by the end of the month.
Saudi Arabia is cutting oil production, but will others follow?
Marketplace’s Mitchell Hartman looks into why other oil producers may be more hesitant to cut production even as prices remain low.
The founder of the world’s largest hedge fund on debt, government spending and education
Ray Dalio talks educational spending, taxes and more.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC