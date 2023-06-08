Finding Your PlaceRaising the Debt CeilingThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Corporate America steps up its return-to-office push
Jun 8, 2023

Corporate America steps up its return-to-office push

Getty Images
Google has become the latest high-profile company to step up its efforts to get employees back into the office. We look at the measures the company is taking to prod people away from remote work, including penalizing workers who refuse to comply with back-to-office mandates. Plus, a look at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's effort to convene the world's first international forum on AI regulation. And finally, Afghan refugees in the U.S. are facing numerous challenges with immigration processing, which affects their job searches. 

Segments From this episode

Google becomes the latest company to prod workers back into the office

by Nova Safo

Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on how Google is looking to get employees back into the office.

2 years after fall of Kabul, thousands of Afghan refugees are stuck in legal limbo

by Andrew Schneider
Jun 8, 2023
Many Afghan refugees are in the U.S. as parolees, without a clear path to citizenship. Their parole is set to expire within months.
An Afghan refugee family passes temporary housing at a New Jersey Air Force base in December 2021. Many Afghans are in the U.S. as parolees without a clear path to citizenship.
Barbara Davidson-Pool/Getty Images
