Corporate America steps up its return-to-office push
Google has become the latest high-profile company to step up its efforts to get employees back into the office. We look at the measures the company is taking to prod people away from remote work, including penalizing workers who refuse to comply with back-to-office mandates. Plus, a look at British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's effort to convene the world's first international forum on AI regulation. And finally, Afghan refugees in the U.S. are facing numerous challenges with immigration processing, which affects their job searches.
Segments From this episode
Google becomes the latest company to prod workers back into the office
Marketplace’s Nova Safo reports on how Google is looking to get employees back into the office.
2 years after fall of Kabul, thousands of Afghan refugees are stuck in legal limbo
Many Afghan refugees are in the U.S. as parolees, without a clear path to citizenship. Their parole is set to expire within months.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC