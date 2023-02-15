Consumers just keep on buying stuff
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
The latest number on consumer spending are out this morning, and they indicate that people are continuing to buy stuff despite economic anxiety and inflation. Susan Schmidt walks us through what that could mean for rising prices. Meanwhile, at the Fed, central bankers are signaling that further interest rate hikes are needed after yesterday's less-than-great inflation data. The EU is looking into using seized Russian assets to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine. And, the economic point of view from Rockwell Automation, a company that specializes in being a sort of "manufacturer for manufacturers."
Segments From this episode
Consumer spending numbers come in HOT
Susan Schmidt, head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, explains.
Central bankers signal future rate hikes in response to inflation data
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
How does a manufacturer for manufacturers view today's economy?
Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation, says that the manufacturing sector remains strong despite a recent slowdown.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC