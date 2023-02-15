Consumers just keep on buying stuff

The latest number on consumer spending are out this morning, and they indicate that people are continuing to buy stuff despite economic anxiety and inflation. Susan Schmidt walks us through what that could mean for rising prices. Meanwhile, at the Fed, central bankers are signaling that further interest rate hikes are needed after yesterday's less-than-great inflation data. The EU is looking into using seized Russian assets to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine. And, the economic point of view from Rockwell Automation, a company that specializes in being a sort of "manufacturer for manufacturers."