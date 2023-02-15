A Year of WarRace and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Consumers just keep on buying stuff
Feb 15, 2023

lechatnoir
The latest number on consumer spending are out this morning, and they indicate that people are continuing to buy stuff despite economic anxiety and inflation. Susan Schmidt walks us through what that could mean for rising prices. Meanwhile, at the Fed, central bankers are signaling that further interest rate hikes are needed after yesterday's less-than-great inflation data. The EU is looking into using seized Russian assets to fund the rebuilding of Ukraine. And, the economic point of view from Rockwell Automation, a company that specializes in being a sort of "manufacturer for manufacturers."

Segments From this episode

Consumer spending numbers come in HOT

Susan Schmidt, head of Public Equity at the State of Wisconsin Investment Fund, explains.
Central bankers signal future rate hikes in response to inflation data

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer reports.
Economic Pulse

How does a manufacturer for manufacturers view today's economy?

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Feb 15, 2023
Blake Moret, chairman and CEO of Rockwell Automation, says that the manufacturing sector remains strong despite a recent slowdown.
For Rockwell Automation head Blake Moret, the manufacturing sector is remaining strong thanks to order backlogs and government funding from legislation passed during Biden's presidency.
Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images
