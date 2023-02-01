Race and EconomyTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Chip shortage no longer — there’s now a glut
Feb 1, 2023

Chip shortage no longer — there’s now a glut

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Jens Schlueter/AFP via Getty Images
No longer facing the blistering demand for microchips seeing during the peak of the pandemic, chip-making giants like AMD and Intel are seeing their profits decrease. We look into what that says about the wider malaise seen in the tech sector. The BBC reports on one 22-year-old Princeton student's tool to detect AI-generated text. And, an early farewell to the iconic Boeing 747, which formally stopped being produced this week. 

Segments From this episode

Music from the episode

Baby Steps It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:10 AM PST
8:03
3:20 AM PST
6:57
2:36 AM PST
1:50
4:00 PM PST
28:21
4:00 PM PST
27:13
Jan 31, 2023
2:25
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Wage growth is slowing down. But is there an upside for workers?
Wage growth is slowing down. But is there an upside for workers?
Millions of high schoolers don't fill out financial aid forms — and leave billions on the table
Millions of high schoolers don't fill out financial aid forms — and leave billions on the table
U.S. court rejects Johnson & Johnson's bankruptcy petition over talc lawsuits
U.S. court rejects Johnson & Johnson's bankruptcy petition over talc lawsuits
Layoffs at Hasbro may be a sign that the high-flying toy industry's coming back down to Earth
Layoffs at Hasbro may be a sign that the high-flying toy industry's coming back down to Earth

Need some Econ 101?

Our new Marketplace Crash Course is here to help. Sign-up for free, learn at your own pace.

Let's do it!