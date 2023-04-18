China’s economy shakes off COVID curbs

From the BBC World Service: China's economy rebounded by more than expected in the first three months of the year after the country dropped its strict COVID restrictions. What's been driving the growth? And what does a recovery mean for the rest of the world? Plus, Apple opens its first retail store in India in a move which reflects its growing presence in the country. And, what would you pay for a T. rex skeleton? One's up at auction in Switzerland for at least $5 million.