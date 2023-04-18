The Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseBanks in TurmoilI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good. Donate Now
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
China’s economy shakes off COVID curbs
Apr 18, 2023

China’s economy shakes off COVID curbs

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
STR/AFP via Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: China's economy rebounded by more than expected in the first three months of the year after the country dropped its strict COVID restrictions. What's been driving the growth? And what does a recovery mean for the rest of the world? Plus, Apple opens its first retail store in India in a move which reflects its growing presence in the country. And, what would you pay for a T. rex skeleton? One's up at auction in Switzerland for at least $5 million.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

7:59 AM PDT
8:31
1:38 AM PDT
6:50
7:39 AM PDT
1:50
5:15 PM PDT
14:14
Apr 17, 2023
27:46
Apr 14, 2023
2:45
Apr 12, 2023
35:37
Debt ceiling fight resumes with House back in session
Marketplace Morning Report
Debt ceiling fight resumes with House back in session
"Made in America" policy can actually hurt the U.S., economist says
"Made in America" policy can actually hurt the U.S., economist says
You can pay your taxes in cash — if you're up for the challenge
You can pay your taxes in cash — if you're up for the challenge
Introducing “Financially Inclined From Marketplace”
Financially Inclined
Introducing “Financially Inclined From Marketplace”

Show your support by making a gift now.

Public media is independent, community-supported media for the public good.

Donate Now