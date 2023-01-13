Economic PulseMy EconomyEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioI've Always Wondered ...

China seeks greater control of tech giants
Jan 13, 2023

China seeks greater control of tech giants

Participants walk past an Alibaba.com display at CES 2019 in Las Vegas. David Becker/Getty
From the BBC World Service: China is moving to take “golden shares” in local units of some of its biggest tech firms including Alibaba and Tencent. It comes as Beijing continues to seek greater control of companies that have boomed in recent years, and crucially the content they supply to millions of users. Plus, the Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest known deposit of rare earth minerals in northern Lapland. But mining can be controversial in the region. We hear from a town in the Arctic north which is deeply divided over a British company’s plans for a new iron ore mine.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

