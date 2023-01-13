China seeks greater control of tech giants

From the BBC World Service: China is moving to take “golden shares” in local units of some of its biggest tech firms including Alibaba and Tencent. It comes as Beijing continues to seek greater control of companies that have boomed in recent years, and crucially the content they supply to millions of users. Plus, the Swedish mining company LKAB says it has found Europe's largest known deposit of rare earth minerals in northern Lapland. But mining can be controversial in the region. We hear from a town in the Arctic north which is deeply divided over a British company’s plans for a new iron ore mine.