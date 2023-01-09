Adventures in HousingHow We SurviveMy EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
China reopens its borders
Jan 9, 2023

China reopens its borders

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Kevin Frayer/Getty Images
From the BBC World Service: After more than 1,000 days, the world's most populous nation and second-largest economy is open to the world again. On Sunday, China threw open its borders to foreign business travelers, students and tourists in a move seen as one of the last significant rollbacks of the country's strict zero-COVID policies. We bring you the reaction from within country, the cautious welcome from nations around the world and we also explore what the economic prospects are for China.

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:43 AM PST
8:15
3:03 AM PST
7:29
2:48 AM PST
1:50
Jan 6, 2023
26:35
Jan 3, 2023
31:07
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
Wage growth slowed in December, pleasing inflation hawks
Wage growth slowed in December, pleasing inflation hawks
Who are "the markets"?
I've Always Wondered ...
Who are "the markets"?
How companies decide to lay off workers
How companies decide to lay off workers
How a 24-year-old living with her parents spends her paychecks
Adventures in Housing
How a 24-year-old living with her parents spends her paychecks