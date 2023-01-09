China reopens its borders

From the BBC World Service: After more than 1,000 days, the world's most populous nation and second-largest economy is open to the world again. On Sunday, China threw open its borders to foreign business travelers, students and tourists in a move seen as one of the last significant rollbacks of the country's strict zero-COVID policies. We bring you the reaction from within country, the cautious welcome from nations around the world and we also explore what the economic prospects are for China.