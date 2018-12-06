The challenges of rendering aid in Yemen

The U.S. unemployment rate is still falling, but job growth turns out to be bit slower than expected. So are the business orders for factory goods. Plus, the civil war in Yemen is being called the largest humanitarian crisis in the world. As families brace for a potential famine, international relief organizations are finding it difficult to render aid.