A new blow to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis

(Global Edition) A port handling 70 percent of essential goods has been critical to people in Yemen who are dealing with what the U.N. calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. But today, that port and the city surrounding it have come under attack in the latest turn of a three-year civil war. Then, a rough year for currencies like the lira and the Argentine peso might just be settling in: The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again today. We’ll explain how tighter monetary policy is contributing to volatility in Turkey, Argentina, and other emerging markets. Afterwards, the business of new digital currencies is heating up in Iceland as more companies set up bitcoin mines. We’ll take you there to find out why. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (06/13/2018)