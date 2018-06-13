DownloadDownload

Marketplace Morning Report

with David Brancaccio

A new blow to the world’s worst humanitarian crisis

(Global Edition) A port handling 70 percent of essential goods has been critical to people in Yemen who are dealing with what the U.N. calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis. But today, that port and the city surrounding it have come under attack in the latest turn of a three-year civil war. Then, a rough year for currencies like the lira and the Argentine peso might just be settling in: The Federal Reserve is expected to raise interest rates again today. We’ll explain how tighter monetary policy is contributing to volatility in Turkey, Argentina, and other emerging markets. Afterwards, the business of new digital currencies is heating up in Iceland as more companies set up bitcoin mines. We’ll take you there to find out why. Today's podcast is sponsored by Abby Connect (abbyconnect.com/morning), Indeed (Indeed.com/marketplace), and Michigan Economic Development Corporation (planetm.michiganbusiness.org). (06/13/2018)

Listen to the episode
Download
Browse the Show
David Brancaccio
Brancaccio david

About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.