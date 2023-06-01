Caught between a job and homelessness
Part of the advice prescribed as a "cure" to homelessness is getting a job. But what happens when the work people do still isn't enough to afford a place to live? A new study from the Economic Roundtable nonprofit delves into the surprisingly-high rate of homelessness amongst California fast food workers. Plus, businesses in some resort towns are offering subsidies for landlords to rent to local workers.
Segments From this episode
Yes, you can be employed and homeless
Fast-food workers, who are often paid low wages and work limited hours, make up 11% of homeless workers in California, a study finds.
With housing in short supply, some resort towns pay landlords to rent to locals
Resort communities that saw growth during the pandemic are trying to stop the bleed of local workers being priced out.
