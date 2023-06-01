Raising the Debt CeilingFinding Your PlaceThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...

Caught between a job and homelessness
Jun 1, 2023

Caught between a job and homelessness

Andrew Burton/Getty Images
Part of the advice prescribed as a "cure" to homelessness is getting a job. But what happens when the work people do still isn't enough to afford a place to live? A new study from the Economic Roundtable nonprofit delves into the surprisingly-high rate of homelessness amongst California fast food workers. Plus, businesses in some resort towns are offering subsidies for landlords to rent to local workers. 

Segments From this episode

Finding Your Place

Yes, you can be employed and homeless

by David Brancaccio and Jarrett Dang
Jun 1, 2023
Fast-food workers, who are often paid low wages and work limited hours, make up 11% of homeless workers in California, a study finds.
An Economic Roundtable study looks at the fast-food industry in California, which has the "highest rate of poverty employment" in the state, according to author Daniel Flaming.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
With housing in short supply, some resort towns pay landlords to rent to locals

by Rachel Cohen
Jun 1, 2023
Resort communities that saw growth during the pandemic are trying to stop the bleed of local workers being priced out.
Amber Kennedy’s roommate in the house they rent through Lease to Locals, a program that encourages property owners to rent to local workers.
Rachel Cohen
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

