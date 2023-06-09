Canadian firefighter shortage could spell future wildfire trouble
From the BBC World Service: As Canada battles hundreds of wildfires, fire departments are struggling to recruit enough volunteers to quickly respond to calls; while cities employ career firefighters, small towns and villages rely on volunteers. Plus, Pride Month is well underway and amidst the parties and celebrations, it can also be a time for self-reflection. We chat with an openly gay UK banking chief who is keen to talk about his own experiences in a traditionally conservative industry.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC