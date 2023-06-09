This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Canadian firefighter shortage could spell future wildfire trouble
Jun 9, 2023

Canadian firefighter shortage could spell future wildfire trouble

From the BBC World Service: As Canada battles hundreds of wildfires, fire departments are struggling to recruit enough volunteers to quickly respond to calls; while cities employ career firefighters, small towns and villages rely on volunteers. Plus, Pride Month is well underway and amidst the parties and celebrations, it can also be a time for self-reflection. We chat with an openly gay UK banking chief who is keen to talk about his own experiences in a traditionally conservative industry.

