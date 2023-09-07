Can Deezer shake-up the streaming model?

From the BBC World Service: French streaming platform Deezer and Taylor Swift's label Universal Music have agreed a new plan for the way artists receive royalties. It's based on the idea of prioritizing professional musicians over amateurs, and streams of ambient sound and white noise. As Deezer puts it: Harry Styles deserves a bigger reward than the sound of a washing machine. But will it shake-up the market? We speak to Deezer's chief operating officer Gitte Bendzulla. Plus, earlier this week we looked at how working from home had changed an office district in London. Today we're off to India where the software company Zoho is trialling what you might call 'working from the village'. The idea is to help employees enjoy a more affordable lifestyle whilst also boosting rural communities.