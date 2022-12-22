How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace Morning Report
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Brexit puts the brakes on U.K. trade
Dec 22, 2022

Brexit puts the brakes on U.K. trade

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson after signing the Brexit trade deal with the EU in December 2020.
From the BBC World Service: When the U.K. left the European Union, it stepped away from a free trade area. Negotiations for the new relationship were long and complex, concluding just before Christmas two years ago. Now, more than half of U.K. businesses who trade with Europe say they've faced problems with those new arrangements. We hear from some of them. Plus, one of the biggest manufacturers of electric trucks in the world says adoption of the new technology is being held back by the energy crisis. And, what are the latest trends in the global toy market?

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:47 AM PST
8:09
3:23 AM PST
11:31
2:57 AM PST
1:50
3:43 PM PST
28:19
Dec 20, 2022
28:19
Dec 14, 2022
33:29
Dec 8, 2022
39:27
The Bank of Japan hints at end of ultra-low interest rates
The Bank of Japan hints at end of ultra-low interest rates
The housing market was a roller coaster ride this year
The housing market was a roller coaster ride this year
To make the most of a new Ford electric truck plant, Tennessee neighbors need sewer help
To make the most of a new Ford electric truck plant, Tennessee neighbors need sewer help
Despite challenging economic year, U.S. Trade Ambassador sees "a lot of accomplishments"
Despite challenging economic year, U.S. Trade Ambassador sees "a lot of accomplishments"