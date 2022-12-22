Brexit puts the brakes on U.K. trade

From the BBC World Service: When the U.K. left the European Union, it stepped away from a free trade area. Negotiations for the new relationship were long and complex, concluding just before Christmas two years ago. Now, more than half of U.K. businesses who trade with Europe say they've faced problems with those new arrangements. We hear from some of them. Plus, one of the biggest manufacturers of electric trucks in the world says adoption of the new technology is being held back by the energy crisis. And, what are the latest trends in the global toy market?