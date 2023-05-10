BMW: Infrastructure more important than green subsidies
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
From the BBC World Service: BMW Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter tells us that President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act confirms they're heading in the right direction as an organisation, but it's infrastructure not subsidies that the industry needs. Plus ex NFL star JJ Watt explains why he's investing in an English Soccer team, and finally, BBC's Sydney reporter Phil Mercer reports from Australia the government has brought 10 days paid leave to help those suffering domestic abuse.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC