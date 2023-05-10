Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

May 10, 2023

BMW: Infrastructure more important than green subsidies

From the BBC World Service: BMW Chief Financial Officer Nicolas Peter tells us that President Biden's Inflation Reduction Act confirms they're heading in the right direction as an organisation, but it's infrastructure not subsidies that the industry needs. Plus ex NFL star JJ Watt explains why he's investing in an English Soccer team, and finally, BBC's Sydney reporter Phil Mercer reports from Australia the government has brought 10 days paid leave to help those suffering domestic abuse.

