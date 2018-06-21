Blue jeans and bourbon…now almonds and apples under tariff threat

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … New retaliatory measures are aimed at the U.S., this time from India in response to steel and aluminium tariffs. Then, it's a big day for Greece as its creditors are expected to unveil an economic road map for the country's third bailout. Afterwards, roads, railways, and bridges were supposed to form the foundations of a prosperous economy in Zambia. But the country has borrowed too much too quickly and now it's in trouble. We'll take you there and talk to residents who are worried about the effects ballooning borrowing costs will have on their businesses.