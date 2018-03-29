03/29/2018: What happens when the gin-aissance is over?

(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service …there are just 365 days to go until Britain leaves the European Union, but citizens across the country still have basic questions like: Will they be able to freely travel, and how will their wallets be impacted? We chat with some of them today. Then, call it a gin-aissance … global demand for the classically British spirit is still booming. And it’s a trend that’s helped lift not just gin sales, but tonic and mixer sales, too. But what happens when the boozy bubble finally bursts? We’re on the case.