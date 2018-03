(Global Edition) From the BBC World Service … Walmart might be about to make its biggest-ever acquisition, and it doesn’t involve online shopping. Then, four African economies are among the most improved in promoting gender equality, according to a new report from the World Bank. There’s a lot to celebrate … but a lot to improve, too. Afterward, a look at the ever-changing makeup market.

David Brancaccio About the Show

News happens while you sleep. Marketplace Morning Report gives you a head start on the day. Throughout the morning, host David Brancaccio shares the latest on markets, money, jobs and innovation, providing the context you need to make the smartest decisions. And from London, host Anu Anand presents Marketplace Morning Report from BBC World Service to bring you up to speed as the global economy shifts. It's the world perspective you need, from two trusted sources.