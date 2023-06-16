This Is UncomfortableFinding Your PlaceI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Blinken heads to China, following a visit by Bill Gates
Jun 16, 2023

Blinken heads to China, following a visit by Bill Gates

Jeff Pachoud/AFP via Getty Images
The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in China to try to strengthen diplomatic ties between Washington and Beijing. Meanwhile, a private sector dignitary has just met with China's leader Xi Jinping: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. We have more on what was discussed. Plus, the Federal Reserve's thinking seems to point to an economy still humming along. So why didn't the central bank raise interest rates again this week to try to slow the economy a bit? Well, you have to read between the lines, says Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. This has to do with concerns about the banking sector still lingering. And, it's now more than three dozen states that have legalized cannabis products for medical use. But it's not an affordable option for all patients.

Segments From this episode

For seniors who use medical cannabis, the expense can be considerable

by Karen Michel
Jun 16, 2023
More than three dozen states have legalized the medical use of cannabis products. But for some patients, it’s not an affordable option.
While insurance and Medicare will cover the cost for most FDA-approved medications, those who chose medical cannabis typically pay for it out of pocket.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

