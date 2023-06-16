Blinken heads to China, following a visit by Bill Gates

The U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will arrive in China to try to strengthen diplomatic ties between Washington and Beijing. Meanwhile, a private sector dignitary has just met with China's leader Xi Jinping: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates. We have more on what was discussed. Plus, the Federal Reserve's thinking seems to point to an economy still humming along. So why didn't the central bank raise interest rates again this week to try to slow the economy a bit? Well, you have to read between the lines, says Christopher Low, chief economist at FHN Financial. This has to do with concerns about the banking sector still lingering. And, it's now more than three dozen states that have legalized cannabis products for medical use. But it's not an affordable option for all patients.