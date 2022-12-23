Big federal spending bill brings new retirement benefits
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Lawmakers are close to passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, and we follow where the money is going. Also, we speak with Marta Tellado, president and CEO of Consumer Reports, about the cloudy picture of consumer rights in the digital age.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Redmond Carolipio Digital Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Production Assistant
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
Katie Barnfield Producer, BBC
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC