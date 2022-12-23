How We SurviveThe Transistor at 75My EconomyI've Always Wondered ...This Is Uncomfortable

Big federal spending bill brings new retirement benefits
Dec 23, 2022

Big federal spending bill brings new retirement benefits

The U.S. Capitol building in Washington. Congress is discussing what to do about the federal debt limit, again. Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Lawmakers are close to passing a $1.7 trillion government funding bill, and we follow where the money is going. Also, we speak with Marta Tellado, president and CEO of Consumer Reports, about the cloudy picture of consumer rights in the digital age.

