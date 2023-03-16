Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Biden calls for more EPA funding in aftermath of Ohio train disaster
Mar 16, 2023

Biden calls for more EPA funding in aftermath of Ohio train disaster

Michael Swensen/Getty Images
The Biden administration has called for a boost in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency in the wake of the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in Ohio. The ask came in form of the president's budget request to Congress, where it faces long odds in the divided legislature. Credit Suisse, the megabank that received a lifeline of over $50 billion this morning from the Swiss central bank, has been a risky institution for a long time, explains 7IM's Ben Kumar. And, a look at how the latest economic data may influence the Fed's upcoming decision on interest rates.

Segments From this episode

The Credit Suisse crisis has been a long time coming

Ben Kumar, Head of Equity Strategy at 7IM, explains what's led to the bank's current shakiness.
After Norfolk derailment, Biden wants more funding for the EPA

by Ali Budner
Mar 16, 2023
The White House is proposing $12 billion to fund the agency, nearly 20% more than the EPA’s budget this year.
Ohio EPA Emergency Response looks for signs of fish and also agitates the water in Leslie Run creek following a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio.
Michael Swensen/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Loretta Ginger Root

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

