Biden calls for more EPA funding in aftermath of Ohio train disaster
The Biden administration has called for a boost in funding for the Environmental Protection Agency in the wake of the derailment of a Norfolk Southern train in Ohio. The ask came in form of the president's budget request to Congress, where it faces long odds in the divided legislature. Credit Suisse, the megabank that received a lifeline of over $50 billion this morning from the Swiss central bank, has been a risky institution for a long time, explains 7IM's Ben Kumar. And, a look at how the latest economic data may influence the Fed's upcoming decision on interest rates.
Segments From this episode
The Credit Suisse crisis has been a long time coming
Ben Kumar, Head of Equity Strategy at 7IM, explains what's led to the bank's current shakiness.
After Norfolk derailment, Biden wants more funding for the EPA
The White House is proposing $12 billion to fund the agency, nearly 20% more than the EPA’s budget this year.
