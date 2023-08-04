Barriers to entry: The cost of crossing the southern border
A "Marketplace Morning Report" special on how economic forces are shaping immigration.
Segments From this episode
WhatsApp has streamlined business communication for human smuggling
Social media has transformed global communication, benefiting those who are in the business of guiding and transporting migrants seeking better lives.
Why is Latin America's economy lagging in its pandemic recovery?
William Maloney, chief economist for Latin America and the Caribbean at the World Bank, says inflation is only part of the puzzle.
How young people are being recruited on social media to drive migrants beyond the border
Historically, recruitment has been local. Now, social media expands that ability to recruit, said Homeland Security agent Craig Larrabee.
The growing business of immigrant surveillance
Under the Biden administration, there’s been a rapid expansion of the electronic monitoring of immigrant families and individuals waiting for their immigration cases to move through the courts over several years. This investment in surveillance and case management tech is throwing private prison companies a lifeline.
New online platform helps immigrant workers recover stolen wages
The process of getting back stolen wages is complicated, time-intensive and often unsuccessful. Now, a new online platform is empowering immigrant advocates by making it easier to file wage theft claims.
The economic cost of waiting at the border in limbo
Those waiting on an asylum request often can't move forward with a job, housing or education.
