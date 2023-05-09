Banks get a health checkup from the Fed
The Fed's closely-watched Financial Stability Report was released yesterday, and monetary policymakers pointed to some areas of concern like commercial real estate loans. But there were also signs of resilience in the banking sector. Plus, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak spoke with the BBC about the dangers of rapid artificial intelligence development. And, a recent survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business says that small business owners are increasingly gloomy about the short-term future of the economy.
Segments From this episode
What does the Fed have to say about the health of the banking system?
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer digs into the Fed's report released yesterday detailing how the sector has been faring.
