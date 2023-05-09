Banks in TurmoilThe Uncertain HourTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Banks get a health checkup from the Fed
May 9, 2023

Banks get a health checkup from the Fed

The Fed's closely-watched Financial Stability Report was released yesterday, and monetary policymakers pointed to some areas of concern like commercial real estate loans. But there were also signs of resilience in the banking sector. Plus, Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak spoke with the BBC about the dangers of rapid artificial intelligence development. And, a recent survey conducted by the National Federation of Independent Business says that small business owners are increasingly gloomy about the short-term future of the economy.  

What does the Fed have to say about the health of the banking system?

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer digs into the Fed's report released yesterday detailing how the sector has been faring.
