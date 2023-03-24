Banks in TurmoilTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Banks are still borrowing emergency funds from the Fed
Mar 24, 2023

Banks are still borrowing emergency funds from the Fed

Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
But at least this week they borrowed less than they did last week. That's a good sign. We look at why the U.S. central bank is making it easier for banks to borrow more money. And, earlier this month, after 10 years of negotiating, countries at the United Nations hammered out a new treaty that has the potential to significantly change how the world's oceans are governed. The treaty also sets some rules and regulations around trade on the high seas and the use of natural resources.

Segments From this episode

At least banks are borrowing less money from the Fed this week

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
A new UN treaty looks to govern maritime resources on the high seas

by Sabri Ben-Achour and Jarrett Dang
Mar 24, 2023
The newly-signed UN High Seas treaty seeks to regulate resource usage and environmental protection in international waters.
Nikolay Doychinov/AFP via Getty Images
The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

