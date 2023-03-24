Banks are still borrowing emergency funds from the Fed
But at least this week they borrowed less than they did last week. That's a good sign. We look at why the U.S. central bank is making it easier for banks to borrow more money. And, earlier this month, after 10 years of negotiating, countries at the United Nations hammered out a new treaty that has the potential to significantly change how the world's oceans are governed. The treaty also sets some rules and regulations around trade on the high seas and the use of natural resources.
At least banks are borrowing less money from the Fed this week
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
A new UN treaty looks to govern maritime resources on the high seas
The newly-signed UN High Seas treaty seeks to regulate resource usage and environmental protection in international waters.
