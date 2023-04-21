Earth Day is this Saturday. Invest in Marketplace’s coverage of climate change and how it intersects with the economy.
Another place we’ve got U.S.-China tensions? Underwater.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
As in undersea internet cables. The competition between the U.S. and China is about national security and economic security, and these cables that connect our global economy touch both. Reuters published an extensive report on how the U.S. and China are facing off over who should build these cables and where they should connect to land. We take a closer look. Plus, home sales usually surge in the spring. But so far that's not been the case. We take a look at why and what's happening with prices for housing.
Segments From this episode
Spring has sprung. Home sales have not.
Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
How undersea internet cables connect the global economy
The U.S. and China are competing for control over these vital pieces of infrastructure.
The team
David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC