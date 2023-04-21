The Uncertain HourFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Another place we’ve got U.S.-China tensions? Underwater.
Apr 21, 2023

Another place we've got U.S.-China tensions? Underwater.

Ander Gillenea/AFP via Getty Images
As in undersea internet cables. The competition between the U.S. and China is about national security and economic security, and these cables that connect our global economy touch both. Reuters published an extensive report on how the U.S. and China are facing off over who should build these cables and where they should connect to land. We take a closer look. Plus, home sales usually surge in the spring. But so far that's not been the case. We take a look at why and what's happening with prices for housing.

Segments From this episode

Spring has sprung. Home sales have not.

Marketplace's Nancy Marshall-Genzer has more.
How undersea internet cables connect the global economy

by Sabri Ben-Achour , Erika Soderstrom and Jarrett Dang
Apr 21, 2023
The U.S. and China are competing for control over these vital pieces of infrastructure.
Technicians work on undersea cable in December 2005. Undersea internet cables "carry about 99% of all our telecommunications," said James Kraska at the U.S. Naval War College.
Stephan Agostini/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Vegan Chai It's Butter

The team

David Brancaccio Host
Leanna Byrne Host, BBC
Kelly Silvera Executive Producer
Meredith Garretson Senior Producer
Erika Soderstrom Producer
Alex Schroeder Producer
Ariana Rosas Producer/Director
Jarrett Dang Digital Producer
Jesson Duller Media Producer
Nick Esposito Media Producer
James Graham Producer, BBC
Jo Critcher Producer, BBC
Olie D'Albertanson Producer, BBC

