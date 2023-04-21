Another place we’ve got U.S.-China tensions? Underwater.

As in undersea internet cables. The competition between the U.S. and China is about national security and economic security, and these cables that connect our global economy touch both. Reuters published an extensive report on how the U.S. and China are facing off over who should build these cables and where they should connect to land. We take a closer look. Plus, home sales usually surge in the spring. But so far that's not been the case. We take a look at why and what's happening with prices for housing.